Today, Monday, October 20, in Haslemere will see moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures near 13°C are anticipated, dipping to near 10°C tonight. Clouds remain dense, and occasional downpours may pop up here and there. A brisk breeze could add a slight chill to the air. This forecast suggests damp conditions well into the evening.
Tomorrow looks generally wet, with patchy rain likely through midday. Temperatures near 15°C bring a slightly warmer feel compared to today, while overnight lows hover near 9°C. Skies could brighten briefly, but lingering drizzles remain possible. Winds settle somewhat, providing calmer conditions later on. Local weather trackers foresee minimal sunshine overall.
Wednesday promises changing skies, starting off clearer but soon shifting to moderate rain by afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild, though gusty spells may pick up. Brief sunny intervals can appear in the morning, but heavier showers could move in later, potentially making the evening damp.
Thursday seems unsettled, featuring patchy rain and cooler air. Temperatures about 12°C give a slight chill, with low readings near 7°C overnight. Intervals of drizzle and shifting cloud cover form the main story, and occasional breezes might make it feel a bit brisk at times.
Friday continues with on-and-off showers and partial cloudiness. Temperatures hover near 12°C, and the breeze might pick up as the day goes on. A few dry spells may break up the drizzle, but raindrops are never far away. The week closes on a mix of grey skies and mild spells.
This article was automatically generated
