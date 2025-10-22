In Haslemere, today, Wednesday, October 22, downpours dominate with occasional gusts throughout the day. Persistent heavy rain stretches well into the late afternoon, and temperatures near 14°C keep things relatively mild, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Skies remain rather gloomy, so conditions might feel damp for most people outdoors well into dusk.
Tomorrow appears just as wet, with moderate rain likely from morning to evening. Temperatures near 9°C provide a cool vibe, dipping to about 5°C once darkness falls. Showers could intensify for short periods, though significant dry spells seem limited, prolonging the rainy outlook and keeping surfaces slick.
Conditions on Friday remain unsettled, featuring patchy rain and occasional brighter spells. Afternoon highs hover near 11°C, descending to about 5°C as night sets in. Clouds dominate overall, though sporadic sunshine might break through, offering brief, lighter interludes during an otherwise damp stretch that could linger throughout late evening.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday continues the damp trend, with early showers followed by patchy conditions later in the day. Temperatures near 10°C in the afternoon drop to about 5°C overnight. Even with a few breaks, drizzles can still appear, resulting in a persistently unsettled atmosphere and occasional brief bursts of wind.
This weekend ends on Sunday with partly cloudy skies bringing occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C ensure a brisk feel that might persist throughout the evening. Rain chances look minimal, so the day should remain fairly dry. Gentle breezes maintain a relaxed, cooler environment overall and beyond.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.