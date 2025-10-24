Today, Friday, October 24, brings patchy rain and cloudy skies for much of the day in this local weather forecast. Conditions remain damp. Temperatures near 11°C are likely, accompanied by moderate winds that might make it feel fresher outdoors. Some may spot brief breaks in the clouds, though heavier rain seems unlikely.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy conditions with only minimal rain, delivering a steadier forecast overall. Fairly cool air lingers, as temperatures hover about 10°C. Some sunny spells should break through at times, giving a brighter feel than before, though any drizzle should be fleeting. Wind speeds should remain gentle.
Sunday could bring patchy rain once again, especially in the late afternoon, but the weather conditions might shift throughout the day. Skies may turn overcast, yet lighter showers could appear on and off. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool, with occasional drizzles passing quickly. Expect occasional bursts of wind.
Monday looks slightly milder, though patchy rain remains part of the forecast. Some overcast periods linger, while brief sunny intervals could still emerge. Temperatures approach 11°C, and breezes may pick up, making the air feel a bit cooler for anyone braving outdoor conditions. Rainfall intensity should stay moderate.
Tuesday promises a more settled outlook, featuring bright sunshine for extended hours. Weather remains mild, with temperatures about 11°C during the afternoon. Clear skies might persist into the night, bringing calmer conditions across Haslemere for the remainder of the week and boosting confidence in a pleasant forecast. Little chance of any rain remains.
This article was automatically generated
