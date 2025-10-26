Today, Sunday, October 26, in Haslemere sees patchy rain mixed with occasional clear spells. A few brisk gusts might sweep through at times, but there should still be moments of brightness. Temperatures rise to about 10°C before dipping near 4°C after sunset, offering a cool evening for autumn.
Tomorrow looks breezy, bringing light rain in the morning and clouds lingering through midday. Afternoon weather conditions might stay mild, with readings near 12°C, while the early hours hover about 6°C. Brief dry spells could break up the drizzle, though more showers remain possible.
A calmer outlook arrives on Tuesday, providing a break from heavier showers and featuring lighter winds overall. Afternoon temperatures approach about 13°C, easing to near 8°C at night. Skies may stay mostly cloudy, but occasional sunshine could appear between the scattered raindrops.
Slightly milder conditions are expected by Wednesday, as temperatures climb near 14°C under predominantly grey skies. A few showers are likely, though some intervals of brighter weather might break through. Overnight levels drop to about 8°C, keeping conditions cool amidst the lingering dampness.
Strong breezes develop on Thursday, with patchy rain in the forecast and occasional gusts picking up through the day. Temperatures could reach about 14°C, then lower near 10°C once evening arrives. Wind speeds may grow stronger, bringing short spells of heavier rain. Conditions remain unsettled as the week concludes, and this weekend may hold cloudy skies along with intermittent showers. Widespread dryness seems unlikely, ensuring a damp and unsettled close to the week.
This article was automatically generated
