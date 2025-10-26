Strong breezes develop on Thursday, with patchy rain in the forecast and occasional gusts picking up through the day. Temperatures could reach about 14°C, then lower near 10°C once evening arrives. Wind speeds may grow stronger, bringing short spells of heavier rain. Conditions remain unsettled as the week concludes, and this weekend may hold cloudy skies along with intermittent showers. Widespread dryness seems unlikely, ensuring a damp and unsettled close to the week.