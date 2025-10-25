Patchy rain is expected today (Saturday, October 25), with possible drizzle after dusk. Gentle breezes are likely across the region, and the weather remains mostly cloudy, under changing skies. Temperatures near 10°C during the day could drop to about 5°C tonight. A few brief clear spells might appear between showers.
Clouds persist tomorrow through much of daylight, with mostly cloudy skies and brief occasional drizzle. Conditions could turn damp and breezy, and fleeting showers, and temperatures near 9°C might drop to about 4°C later. Some sunny intervals may pop up in the afternoon, offering short breaks from the unsettled weather.
A chance of passing rain and passing clouds arrives Monday, though some cloud cover should part during midday, revealing brighter spells. Stronger winds could develop, but overall, the day appears mild. Temperatures about 12°C in the afternoon may dip to near 5°C overnight, keeping the day feeling fresh yet comfortable.
Overcast skies linger Tuesday, though drizzle appears likely. A stable forecast may prevail, with temperatures near 13°C. Gentle breezes will linger, while nights could settle near 5°C. The day might still see hazy sunshine in places, providing a calmer respite before any midweek changes roll in, with overcast conditions looming.
Some early morning rain returns Wednesday, featuring cloudy skies that rather quickly ease off. Temperatures about 14°C remain quite pleasant and fairly mild, with the evening dropping to near 8°C. This forecast offers a decent outlook for anyone tracking local conditions around Haslemere, concluding a mostly cool but manageable spell.
This article was automatically generated
