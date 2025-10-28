Expect some drizzle this morning today, Tuesday, October 28, in Haslemere, followed by brighter spells later. Patchy rain might linger, but sunshine should appear as afternoon progresses. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions mild, though occasional clouds could roll across the sky.
Anticipate more unsettled weather tomorrow, with patchy rain likely through the day. Some drizzle may fade in the afternoon, offering brief intervals of clearer skies. Temperatures about 12°C ensure a cool feel, but calmer periods could make for a slightly more comfortable day overall.
Thursday looks stormy with heavier rain drifting in, especially early on. Gusty winds might intensify conditions, though a calmer spell is possible later. Temperatures about 13°C keep it from feeling too chilly, but showers could linger into late afternoon before tapering off gradually.
Friday should remain damp, featuring occasional rain and light showers. Brief sunny breaks may emerge, yet overcast skies could prevail for much of the time. Temperatures near 14°C will make it feel mild, though passing downpours might briefly cool things off before clearing again.
This weekend sees a shift toward cooler weather, with patchy rain on Saturday keeping conditions unsettled. Some dryness might peek through, but breezy spells and lingering drizzle are possible. Temperatures near 11°C suggest a crisp feel, offering a reminder that autumn’s changeable conditions remain firmly in place. Nighttime cloud cover could break intermittently, but a chance of drizzle remains as evening settles. Weather watchers might notice abrupt changes, reflecting the season’s unpredictable nature. Expect further varying possibilities ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.