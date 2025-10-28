This weekend sees a shift toward cooler weather, with patchy rain on Saturday keeping conditions unsettled. Some dryness might peek through, but breezy spells and lingering drizzle are possible. Temperatures near 11°C suggest a crisp feel, offering a reminder that autumn’s changeable conditions remain firmly in place. Nighttime cloud cover could break intermittently, but a chance of drizzle remains as evening settles. Weather watchers might notice abrupt changes, reflecting the season’s unpredictable nature. Expect further varying possibilities ahead.