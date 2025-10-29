In Haslemere, today, Wednesday, October 29, features patchy rain early before occasional drizzle midday. Cooler air stays in place, with temperatures near 11°C and a brisk breeze at times. Brighter spells might appear by late afternoon, though clouds remain likely. Overnight, a few patchy showers could linger, but clear intervals are still expected.
Tomorrow sees early rain returning, then drizzle around mid-morning. Clouds dominate most of the day, although brief sunny breaks are possible between showers. Temperatures about 12°C provide mild conditions. The afternoon may bring scattered shower activity, but drier moments may develop toward evening, offering short-lived respite.
Friday delivers more unsettled weather, with showers lingering into midday. Moderate rain could appear later, but occasional brighter spells remain a possibility if clouds thin. Temperatures close to 15°C hint at a slightly warmer feel for a while. By nightfall, light drizzle might return, keeping skies partly cloudy.
This weekend starts with patchy downpours on Saturday, and moderate bursts are likely from morning onwards. Windy spells may accompany those showers. Temperatures near 14°C keep it mild, though dryness remains limited. Later, showers should taper, leaving intervals of cloud and possible clearer gaps into the evening.
Sunday looks cooler, with a high about 11°C. Rain chances appear lower, allowing occasional sunshine through broken cloud cover. Conditions stay calmer compared to previous days, though some drizzle cannot be ruled out. Later in the afternoon, any lingering shower should fade, ensuring a quieter end to the day overall. Occasional breezes may also drift by.
