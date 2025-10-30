Today, Thursday, October 30, in Haslemere sees patchy rain and drizzle through the morning, with occasional sunny spells by midday. This weather update suggests temperatures near 12°C may drop to about 6°C after dark. Breezy conditions linger, making the evening feel slightly chilly with more cloud around.
Tomorrow sees frequent drizzle and patchy rain through the afternoon. This forecast points to temperatures near 15°C that might settle closer to about 12°C overnight. Rain remains likely on and off, though a few brighter intervals might pop up between showers, offering brief relief from the dampness.
This weekend starts with moderate rain on Saturday, so expect heavier downpours in some areas. Local weather updates suggest temperatures near 13°C could drift to about 8°C by late evening. Sunny spells might break through briefly, but occasional showers remain likely, creating a rather unsettled start to the weekend.
Sunday looks mixed, with patchy rain possible throughout the day. Latest forecasts indicate temperatures near 12°C may drop to about 8°C overnight. Brief sunny moments are possible, though drizzle could linger at times. Mild conditions prevail, although occasional cloudy spells might pass by, maintaining a varied weather pattern.
Monday brings moderate rain through much of the day, extending into the evening. Weather reports show temperatures near 14°C could hold steady at about 12°C after sunset. Rainfall seems more persistent, but a few breaks may appear now and then. Conditions and wind gusts remain likely, enhancing the damp feel. It could be a soggy wrap to the week.
