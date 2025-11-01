Today is Saturday, November 1, and the weather forecast in Haslemere points to moderate rain continuing through much of the day. Conditions look wet with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C, plus gusty wind. Intermittent drizzle may ease in the evening, but scattered showers remain possible overnight. Expect breezes.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with occasional breaks during the early hours. Temperatures near 12°C and a low about 8°C keep conditions cool. Light drizzle could reappear later, but some clearer skies might develop briefly. Winds remain noticeable, adding a slight chill to the overall weather forecast. Expect occasional breezy spells.
Expect moderate rain on Monday, with heavier downpours possible around midday. Temperatures hover near 14°C, while overnight values stay about 12°C. Persistent showers keep conditions damp through the afternoon, and stronger wind could affect exposed areas. Brief sunny intervals might appear, though rain remains the dominant feature for this day.
Breezy conditions linger on Tuesday as patchy rain remains in the forecast. Maximum temperatures sit near 15°C, with nighttime levels about 13°C. Occasional drizzle may interrupt cloudier periods, but a few glimpses of sun are not ruled out. Gusts could be more noticeable at higher elevations, maintaining a blustery feel.
Unsettled skies continue on Wednesday, though widespread rain may ease slightly. Look for temperatures near 15°C and lows about 13°C. Overcast spells and scattered showers remain likely, yet short dry intervals could bring relief. Wind seems calmer compared to earlier days, but conditions still lean damp throughout the forecast period.
This article was automatically generated
