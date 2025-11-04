Today, Tuesday, November 4, delivers damp conditions across Haslemere with patchy rain from before sunrise, shifting into overcast skies by midday. Drizzle lingers in the air, creating a moist feel. Temperatures about 14°C offer mild warmth, and short rainy intervals may persist through late evening. Expect occasional cloud breaks briefly.
Tomorrow sees mostly overcast skies with fleeting glimpses of sunshine. Light drizzle could pop up, but heavier rain stays sporadic. Temperatures near 15°C should feel slightly warmer than today, though lingering clouds keep things grey at times. Look out for a few late-day droplets as well. Evening conditions remain mild.
Another day arrives with early mist clearing into patchy rain by midday. Thursday is set for temperatures about 15°C, bringing a mild afternoon. Cloudy skies linger, but any heavy rain should remain scattered. Late drizzle could reappear, leaving the evening feeling damp. Expect some fog patches overnight. Conditions stay breezy.
The following day introduces fog at dawn, with patchy rain returning by midday. Friday sees temperatures near 14°C, keeping conditions cool. Overcast skies dominate, but a few brighter spells might emerge. Late rain could linger, leaving scattered droplets overnight. Mist remains possible, adding to the damp vibe. Expect minimal wind.
This weekend features mist followed by rain bursts. Temperatures about 14°C keep the day fairly mild. Cloud cover persists, with occasional breaks offering fleeting sun. Light showers remain likely through midday, fading by late afternoon. Evening airs could feel chilly, and additional drizzle is possible overnight. Some patchy clouds remain.
This article was automatically generated
