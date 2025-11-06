Today, Thursday, November 6, sees patchy rain in Haslemere, with occasional drizzle in the morning hours. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, and moderate breezes are expected. Temperatures near 16°C will feel mild, while overnight lows remain about 13°C. Intermittent rain appears likely, creating a damp but slightly warm forecast.
Tomorrow brings more grey skies and on-and-off rain. Temperatures near 13°C offer cool daytime conditions, while nights sit about 11°C. Occasional showers could develop, especially during late morning, keeping the umbrella at hand. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and mild breezes prevail, setting the stage for a wet weather outlook.
Saturday should feel drier and brighter. Temperatures approach 13°C under partly cloudy conditions. The morning may start near 8°C, giving a crisp atmosphere before midday sun peeks through. No significant rain is predicted, offering skies that shift between sunshine and light cloud cover. A calmer breeze gives a refreshing feel.
Sunday looks partially cloudy, with a possibility of light showers in the late morning. Temperatures near 15°C maintain a mild tone, and overnight levels stay about 11°C. Any expected rain should be quite brief. Sunny intervals emerge during daylight, ensuring a pleasant mix of clouds and brightness across the region.
Next week starts with Monday continuing the mild theme. Patchy rain could appear, and temperatures near 13°C persist through midday. Nights drop to about 8°C, feeling noticeably cooler. Skies vary between cloudy spells and occasional clear moments, though bursts of drizzle remain possible. Conditions also hint at a gentle yet mild breeze throughout.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.