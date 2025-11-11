A cloudy outlook sets in today, Tuesday, November 11, with patchy rain drifting across the area. Drizzle might develop later, keeping skies grey. Temperatures about 14°C feel mild, though nights dip near 9°C. Conditions stay mostly overcast, but occasional clear pockets could appear.
Conditions become unsettled tomorrow, with more patchy rain and possible drizzle. Daytime readings hover near 14°C, while nights remain close to 12°C. Overcast skies dominate for much of the day, though brief sunny breaks are possible. Showers may intensify at intervals before easing off by evening.
Moderate rain makes an appearance the next day, with heavier bursts potentially early on. Temperatures about 15°C feel pleasant despite the damp conditions, dropping near 11°C after dark. Cloud cover and persistent showers keep the atmosphere decidedly wet, though occasional lulls might provide short respites from the drizzle.
A continuation of wet weather extends into the following day, with moderate rain lingering in spots. Afternoon highs reach about 14°C, gently falling near 11°C overnight. Some drizzle merges with cloudier intervals, creating a generally gloomy scene. Limited brighter intervals might emerge but expect frequent moisture throughout the day.
This weekend remains on the damp side, featuring patchy rain expected periodically. Daytime levels hover near 13°C, with nights dipping about 10°C. Early mist could appear before light rainfall sets in. Skies may brighten at times, but heavier clouds are likely to linger. Local conditions across Haslemere stay unsettled. Light winds keep conditions from feeling too chilly, yet quick showers could still pop up.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.