Today, Sunday, November 16, is mostly overcast, with possible drizzle in the early hours. Daytime temperatures near 10°C keep it mild, while evenings drop to about 5°C. Haslemere may experience similar clouds, so local weather watchers can expect a grey start to the week. This weather update suggests limited sunshine.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with daytime temperatures near 7°C and nighttime lows about 1°C. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the day, offering a pleasant forecast for those hoping for calmer conditions. Breezes stay moderate, ensuring local weather watchers see stable sunshine. This forecast ensures minimal cloud cover and dryness.
Patchy rain arrives on Tuesday, with further wet spells by midday. Highs hover near 7°C, and lows stay about 1°C. Umbrellas might be needed when stepping out, though conditions may improve later. Showers could linger, so local weather watchers should remain alert to shifting skies and possible drizzle at times.
Chilly conditions take hold on Wednesday, with some heavy snowfall mixing into moderate rain. Daytime values near 5°C drop to about 1°C by late evening. Conditions may fluctuate quickly, featuring brief drier periods. Wind speeds pick up at intervals, raising the chance of blustery moments overnight for local weather watchers.
More settled weather arrives on Thursday, bringing widespread sunshine. Afternoon temperatures sit near 3°C, and overnight lows hover about 0°C. Skies should stay mostly clear, though cool winds could keep conditions feeling brisk. Local weather watchers hoping for calmer days can enjoy a bright forecast and limited chance of rain.
