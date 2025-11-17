Today, Monday, November 17, brings bright and sunny weather updates with temperatures about 7°C and lows near 1°C. No rain is expected, so local conditions remain dry and pleasant for most. Skies stay mostly clear through the afternoon, offering a cheerful daily forecast to start the week.
Tomorrow could see patchy rain nearby in the evening, with drizzle likely in some spots. Temperatures hover around 6°C by day and dip to about 0°C overnight. Clouds gather gradually, but any rain should be light, keeping the climate outlook mild.
Midweek (Wednesday) may turn more unsettled, featuring rain, light sleet, and the chance of brisk winds in a few spots. Afternoon highs sit near 4°C, while nights approach 0°C. Cloud cover remains thick, ensuring limited sunshine and cooler conditions for the day, with brief moments of drizzle scattered around.
The following day (Thursday) looks brighter under sunny skies. Temperatures should reach about 4°C, and drop close to -1°C by evening. Dry air encourages mostly clear weather, though a few passing clouds might appear. This forecast points to a crisp but welcoming setup, after the midweek change.
Moving into Friday, conditions transition to cloudy skies, with top values around 4°C and lows about -2°C. The rest of the week retains a chilly yet calm pattern in Haslemere. Daily weather remains stable with occasional cloud cover but no significant moisture. Evenings stay cold, so temperatures hover near freezing, reinforcing a crisp climate. Light winds and minimal rain keep conditions consistent over the coming days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.