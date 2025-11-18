Today, Tuesday, November 18, brings a frosty morning to Haslemere, turning cloudier by midday with patchy rain possible. Temperatures near 6°C mean a crisp atmosphere, with a few clouds lingering late afternoon.
Tomorrow sees a burst of snow early on, briefly taking on blizzard-like conditions, then calming by midday. Temperatures about 4°C remain low, with some rain chances persisting under cloudy skies.
Thursday looks bright after a frosty dawn near -2°C, and skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures climb to about 4°C without notable rain, creating a calm stretch for most of the day.
Friday stays cool at about 4°C, with initial sunshine shifting to overcast later. Skies remain largely dry, making for a grey but relatively stable forecast heading into evening.
This weekend starts off milder with moderate rain likely and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air damp, accompanied by lingering mist into the evening, rounding out the week’s weather outlook.
