Today, Friday, November 21 in Haslemere brings sunshine with temperatures about 5°C during the day and dipping to near -1°C overnight. No rain is expected, so the weather remains clear and bright. Light winds should keep the day airy without turning blustery, offering a pleasant start to the forecast.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain likely, with temperatures near 8°C and lows around 1°C. Persistent showers could make it quite damp, but conditions may ease later. Cloud coverage dominates, keeping sunshine at bay for much of the day. Winds could pick up, creating a breezy atmosphere.
This weekend brings patchy rain on Sunday, with temperatures about 10°C and a low near 4°C. Occasional drizzle might occur in the morning, followed by limited brighter spells. Wet conditions linger, but heavier downpours are less frequent. Light winds provide some respite, although skies may remain rather grey.
Monday looks unsettled again, featuring patchy rain that could persist throughout the day. Temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C suggest a chilly feel. Brief clearer intervals might break through, yet showers remain possible well into the evening. Breezes stay moderate, giving a hint of briskness at times.
Tuesday brings largely cloudy weather, with patchy rain hovering about 7°C and dropping to near 5°C overnight. Occasional showers may develop, but extended rain seems unlikely. Skies could brighten briefly in between clouds, delivering fleeting glimpses of sun. A moderate wind persists, keeping the day from feeling completely still. Warmer spells are not anticipated despite overcast skies. Rain remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
