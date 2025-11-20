Plenty of sunshine is forecast today, setting a bright tone for Thursday, November 20. Temperatures near 4°C are expected, and skies look mostly clear, offering dry weather conditions. A gentle breeze could bring a slight chill, but overall the day should remain fine without any hint of rain. Expect calm winds.
An equally sunny outlook arrives tomorrow, with temperatures about 5°C. Conditions stay crisp but pleasant, maintaining minimal rain chances. Haslemere can also expect bright spells under mostly clear skies. Light winds will blow intermittently, keeping the air feeling fresh. Confidence in clear weather remains high.
Some patchy rain appears on Saturday, bringing slightly wetter weather conditions. Temperatures near 7°C will dominate, with occasional drizzle likely through the afternoon. Clouds may gather sporadically, but brighter intervals could still pop up. No heavy downpours are expected, though showers may persist at times. Breezes stay moderate here.
Expect unsettled weather Sunday, with frequent drizzle and temperatures about 8°C. Skies might clear occasionally, although patches of rain remain in the forecast. Conditions could feel slightly warmer, thanks to calmer winds and milder air. Intervals of sunshine may occur briefly, but on-and-off showers are likely. Cloud cover lingers sporadically.
Another spell of patchy rain arrives Monday, with temperatures near 6°C and the chance of drizzle throughout the day. Overcast skies could dominate, although the breeze might pick up occasionally. Brief dry spells are possible, yet rainfall is still expected intermittently. Conditions remain fairly damp heading into the following days. Forecast data suggests intermittent gusts.
This article was automatically generated
