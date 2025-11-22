Today, Saturday, November 22, in Haslemere features steady rain with temperatures about 8°C. Cloud-heavy skies linger, and drizzle keeps things soggy through the afternoon. A touch of mist could appear after dark, so sunshine is unlikely. Overnight conditions ease a bit, but some showers might continue from time to time.
Tomorrow sees occasional drizzle early on, with the local forecast suggesting temperatures near 9°C. Fog could form at dawn, but pockets of clear sky might break through. By midday, clouds dominate again, though heavy rain seems less likely. Late afternoon dryness brings calmer, more stable conditions heading into the evening.
Expect patchy clouds Monday, with temperatures about 7°C. Early light rain may fade by midday, leaving grey skies. Intermittent breaks could offer glimpses of sun. Evening looks mostly dry, though damp patches remain possible. Fog around nightfall could limit any late brightness. Breezes stay gentle throughout, ensuring a comfortable atmosphere.
Sun grows stronger Tuesday, with highs near 7°C. Crisp morning air hovers about 1°C, so conditions feel chilly at dawn. Bright skies hold through midday, keeping rain away. Light winds offer a calm setting, and late afternoon sees subtle clouds drifting in. Night remains mostly clear overall, sustaining quiet weather.
A gentle climb to about 8°C unfolds Wednesday, with early hours near 1°C. Morning fog may reduce visibility before lifting into mild afternoon air. Cloud cover increases by midday, bringing a small chance of drizzle. Late day stays murky, but no significant downpours loom. Evening calm wraps up the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.