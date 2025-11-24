Today, Monday, November 24, in Haslemere, drizzle is expected with patchy rain throughout the day. Skies could brighten briefly, but clouds remain dominant. Temperatures should hover near 7°C, dipping to about 5°C as night falls. Winds may pick up slightly later on, adding a bit of chill in the air.
Tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine after a cool start. Clear skies could keep temperatures near 6°C by midday and about 1°C in the early hours. Gentle northerly breezes might persist, but the day should feel overall crisp. No rain is forecast, making it a very bright moment in the week.
Midweek conditions remain grey on Wednesday, with drizzle likely from afternoon onwards and all day. Daytime values stay near 6°C and might only drop to about 0°C overnight. Skies are expected to remain overcast, so sunshine could be limited. Any breeze should stay moderate, keeping the chill factor somewhat manageable.
Thursday looks noticeably milder with temperatures climbing to about 13°C. Overcast skies may dominate, and light rain is possible in the afternoon. Mists or fog could appear early on, but they might clear as the day progresses. Lingering drizzle could develop by evening, keeping things damp but relatively mild overall.
Friday appears partly cloudy, with sunshine peeking through at times. Temperatures might hover near 10°C in the afternoon and drop to about 7°C later. Conditions should remain mostly calm, with only a slight chance of light rain. The day seems like a pleasant final mild note before any weekend changes.

