Today, Wednesday, November 26, welcomes mostly sunny skies until later, with light drizzle likely into the evening. Temperatures hover near 6°C by midday, dropping to near 1°C at night. Haslemere experiences a few clouds in the late afternoon, though much of the day remains clear. Winds remain gentle overall.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain for much of the morning before shifting to cloudy conditions. Temperatures rest about 12°C, with a mild start that gradually cools in the afternoon. Light drizzle may persist, though the heaviest bursts fade by midday. Later, occasional mist could linger into the night. Winds remain brisk.
The next day, Friday, sees partly cloudy skies with minimal rain expected. Temperatures hover near 11°C through midday, then dip slightly as evening approaches. Sun peeks through at intervals, though brief patchy rain might occur early. Mist returns after sunset, keeping conditions cool and settled. Winds stay moderate overnight.
Then Saturday begins with light rain, giving way to overcast spells by midday. Temperatures reach about 9°C, dropping to near 3°C overnight. Sunny breaks appear briefly later on, but cloud cover quickly returns. Clear moments at sunset offer a calm evening despite cooler air settling in. Mist is unlikely here. Winds occasionally gust.
This weekend extends into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures rise near 6°C, though conditions remain cool throughout the day. Light breezes persist, and rain chances stay minimal. Later, partial clearing may occur, yet heavier cloud cover returns by the late evening. Drizzle looks unlikely, but mist could form.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
