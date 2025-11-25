Today, Tuesday, November 25, offers partly cloudy skies and barely any rain. Temperatures about 6°C bring a crisp feel, with lows near 2°C possible later. Skies remain generally clear into the evening, setting a calm scene in Haslemere. No showers are expected through the day, making it a mild late autumn scenario.
Tomorrow features a mix of early sun and increasing clouds. A chance of patchy rain emerges by late afternoon, with daytime highs about 6°C and lows near 0°C overnight. Conditions may feel chilly, but any showers should be fairly light, tapering off into the evening.
A noticeable warm-up arrives on Thursday, pushing temperatures near 12°C. Overcast skies dominate much of the day, with periodic showers possible. Even so, some brief clear spells might break through. Evening temperatures hover about 7°C, maintaining a mild feel compared to earlier in the week.
Expect brighter conditions the following day, with sunshine dominating and temperatures about 11°C. Skies remain mostly clear, providing a pleasant daytime outlook. Overnight figures dip near 6°C, though no rain is expected. This calm stretch offers a welcome break from earlier damp weather. Some gentle breezes may appear.
This weekend sees a return of showery conditions on Saturday, with patchy rain likely and highs near 11°C. Occasional drizzle might linger, but short dry intervals could show up. Later, temperatures drop about 5°C, making it feel cooler than in previous days, as the week draws to a close. Winds may pick up, adding a crisp edge to the air.
This article was automatically generated
