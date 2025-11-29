Today, Saturday, November 29, moderate rain is likely to linger, with conditions occasionally shifting to light drizzle. Temperatures near 10°C will drop to about 3°C this evening, creating a rather chilly night. Breezes remain brisk and may gust at intervals, but clearer conditions could develop well after dark, briefly overnight.
Tomorrow looks bright, promising clearer skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 6°C may feel crisp at dawn but reach about 6°C by midday, ensuring a comparatively mild atmosphere. No rain is anticipated, so conditions stay dry, allowing a thoroughly pleasant start to the day.
Patchy rain could return on Monday, presenting drizzle in scattered spots and a mostly cloudy outlook. Temperatures around 9°C should remain steady, though the wind might ramp up now and then. Haslemere can expect occasional showers, eventually giving way to heavier overcast skies.
Another damp spell on Tuesday may feature drizzle and overcast conditions, though passing sunshine is possible in some areas. Daytime highs hover near 10°C, while rain could develop throughout the afternoon. Gusty breezes steadily increase toward evening, but most showers are likely to ease overnight.
Midweek brings sunnier skies, with Wednesday looking calm and clear. Temperatures about 8°C are expected, making it a milder day overall. Rain remains unlikely, and gentle winds offer settled weather. This late-week break from showers should persist, with comfortable sunshine lasting well into the afternoon. Further days could stay similarly dry. Fog patches might form late, but they won’t disrupt the generally pleasant outlook overall heading forward.
This article was automatically generated
