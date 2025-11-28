Today, Friday, November 28 in Haslemere sees partly cloudy skies with possible light rain by midday. Temperatures near 12°C keep the day mild for late autumn. Skies could brighten in the afternoon, offering clearer spells amid gentle breezes. This calmer period precedes moderate rain expected tomorrow.
Tomorrow looks wetter with rain from morning until late afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C bring a cooler note, and respite from downpours may occur later in the evening. Overcast conditions could linger, setting a damp start to the weekend. Brief moments of lighter cloud cover might appear before nightfall.
This weekend continues with Sunday, likely to see patchy rain in the morning and occasional brighter intervals. Temperatures about 6°C feel noticeably colder, and lingering drizzle can still crop up during midday. Clouds should dominate, rounding off the weekend on a cool, unsettled note for local weather enthusiasts.
Monday returns with moderate rain on and off throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C recur, accompanied by breezy spells and overcast skies. Showers might intensify briefly, but drier gaps remain possible. The unsettled pattern holds, reflecting autumn’s changeable forecast that keeps conditions active.
Tuesday continues with patchy rain and gusty winds, adding more action to the local weather forecast. Temperatures remain about 10°C under predominantly cloudy skies. Occasional sunbeams may peep through if clouds break, offering brief brightness. Overall, the week stays moist and unsettled, highlighting this lively stretch of late-autumn weather. Brisk conditions could persist into midweek, ensuring continued variability. Any significant improvement appears limited for now.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.