Today, Monday, December 1, looks wet in Haslemere, with moderate rain and frequent showers likely throughout the day. Strong breezes could make it feel cool despite temperatures near 11°C. Overcast skies might bring brief lighter spells, but drizzles are set to linger into the evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and moments of clearer skies, although unsettled conditions remain in the forecast. Temperatures hover near 10°C, keeping it mild yet damp. Any showers will likely be lighter than today, but occasional downpours could still pass through before the evening settles.
Wednesday is expected to stay showery, with patchy rain developing by midday. Some brighter intervals may break through the clouds, offering short-lived relief from the dampness. Temperatures near 9°C add a slightly cooler feel, and any rain that falls should be moderate rather than heavy.
Thursday ushers in another round of moderate rain, seemingly more persistent toward the afternoon. Cloud cover remains thick, and brief breaks are unlikely. Temperatures near 9°C maintain a chilly edge, especially if breezes pick up. Showers could intensify at times, but prolonged heavy bursts look limited.
Friday completes this week’s forecast with patchy rain in the morning and occasional cloudy spells throughout the day. Temperatures near 8°C bring a distinctly cooler atmosphere. Light showers might persist, but drier intervals are also expected. Any sunshine will be fleeting, yet it should still break the gloom occasionally. Later in the evening, skies might remain mostly overcast, though showers could fade slightly.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.