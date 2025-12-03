Today, Wednesday, December 3, in Haslemere promises some early dryness before clouds increase. Patchy rain is likely at times, bringing a damp feel through the day. Temperatures near 9°C should dominate, with occasional brighter spells possible. Evening conditions may stay cloudy, while overnight lows settle about 5°C. Slight breezes linger.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain through much of the day, offering limited hints of sunshine. Temperatures about 8°C keep things cool, and evening skies might remain overcast. Rainfall could be steady at times, but pockets of calmer weather might appear sporadically. Expect occasional wind. Overnight lows hover near 2°C in spots.
The end of the workweek sees another damp scenario, with moderate rain likely again. Daytime temperatures near 8°C may feel brisk, while drizzle could linger into the afternoon. Cloud cover stays persistent, though rare bright periods may break through. After sunset, readings descend about 2°C, sustaining a slightly chilly atmosphere.
This weekend begins on a cloudy note, with patchy rain possible and temperatures near 11°C providing mild air. Showers might shift throughout the late morning, sometimes easing to reveal drier spells. Gusts could appear, but calmer periods are also expected. Evening hours remain unsettled, although heavier downpours seem less likely.
The latter part of the weekend looks wetter, with moderate rain and temperatures about 13°C. Intervals of mist may reduce visibility, though brief pauses could emerge. Clouds maintain a fairly dense presence, limiting sunshine. Nightfall sees conditions continuing damp, wrapping up the week with steady rainfall and rather grey skies.
This article was automatically generated
