Monday is expected to stay overcast with temperatures near 11°C. Patches of rain are less likely, offering a break in the wet pattern. Light breezes might linger, yet conditions appear calmer overall. A few cloudy periods could persist into the evening, but no heavy showers are anticipated. Overnight, skies may remain cloudy, though a brief light shower is possible. Milder air mostly continues, maintaining temperatures about 7°C through the night.