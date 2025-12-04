Today is Thursday, December 4, with moderate rain expected early on. Conditions should lighten later, but clouds remain. Temperatures about 8°C in the afternoon. Wind could be strong, so some gusty moments are possible. In Haslemere, a few spells of patchy rain might linger into the evening.
Tomorrow brings plenty of unsettled weather, with periodic moderate rain and gusty breezes. Temperatures about 9°C at midday, changing to slightly cooler later. Skies may offer the odd brighter interval, but rainfall could dominate. Evening looks wet, though conditions could gradually ease overnight.
Saturday starts this weekend with patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 10°C. Occasional drizzle appears likely in the morning before clearer spells develop later. There might be a bit more breeze in the afternoon, though conditions look milder than earlier in the week.
Sunday continues this weekend trend of milder conditions, though moderate rain could return. Temperatures about 13°C in the daytime, making it a relatively mild spell. Some light drizzle is possible during the morning, but gaps in the cloud may show up later. Evening hours remain largely cloudy.
Monday is expected to stay overcast with temperatures near 11°C. Patches of rain are less likely, offering a break in the wet pattern. Light breezes might linger, yet conditions appear calmer overall. A few cloudy periods could persist into the evening, but no heavy showers are anticipated. Overnight, skies may remain cloudy, though a brief light shower is possible. Milder air mostly continues, maintaining temperatures about 7°C through the night.
This article was automatically generated
