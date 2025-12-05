Today, Friday, December 5, looks showery with occasional moderate rain moving across the region. Early brightness quickly gives way to cloudier skies, and wet conditions intensify by midday. Temperatures near 9°C will keep things cool, while lows about 3°C overnight maintain a chilly feel, especially in exposed areas.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain from dawn, although drier interludes may appear later. Haslemere can expect occasional light drizzle by afternoon, with cloud cover dominating most of the day. Temperatures near 11°C keep it mild, dipping to about 9°C overnight as scattered showers persist into the late evening.
This weekend stays unsettled on Sunday with spells of patchy rain and overcast skies. Some brief breaks might emerge, but showers remain likely throughout the morning. Temperatures about 13°C make it noticeably warmer, though early lows near 7°C could still feel cool under lingering cloud. Local bulletins continue to indicate drizzle into the evening.
Conditions on Monday continue the rainy pattern, with occasional showers drifting across much of the area. Cloudy spells dominate through midday, keeping sunshine limited. Temperatures near 12°C hold the mild trend, while lows about 8°C maintain a relatively comfortable night, despite patches of mist developing in places.
Tuesday looks stormier as moderate rain becomes widespread, bringing heavier bursts later in the afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C offer slight warmth in the breeze, but gusty winds and persistent rain create a soggy outlook. Occasional breaks may appear by evening, though lingering showers are likely well into the night. Forecasts indicate unsettled spells.
This article was automatically generated
