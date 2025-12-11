Today, Thursday, December 11, promises a mix of clouds and sunshine early on, with patchy drizzle after dark. Temperatures near 10°C will keep things mild, though a few showers might appear late in the evening. A gentle breeze should move steadily throughout Haslemere, ensuring a crisp feel in the air.
Tomorrow looks grey with a chance of rain continuing through the morning. Occasional drizzle might linger, but brighter spells could break through later. Temperatures about 10°C maintain a cool but comfortable vibe. Light breezes should keep the air fresh throughout the afternoon, with cloud cover persisting well into the evening.
Saturday brings gustier winds and heavier rain in places, with possible light drizzle during the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C may feel mild, but showers could intensify as evening approaches. Overcast skies are likely, although occasional breaks of sunshine might pop up briefly, offering glimpses of brighter weather between showers later.
Sunday continues the unsettled trend, with frequent rain and a risk of stronger gusts. Temperature about 12°C remains on the mild side, though downpours could persist well beyond midday. Overcast conditions promise minimal blue sky, and drizzle or showers may commonly appear on and off throughout the day and evening.
Monday keeps the rainfall going, with moderate showers likely across much of the day. Temperature near 11°C should maintain mild conditions, but heavier bursts of rain might appear frequently. Mist could linger into the evening, reducing visibility in some spots. Overcast skies remain dominant, keeping sunshine to a minimum overall.
This article was automatically generated
