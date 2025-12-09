Today, Tuesday, December 9, sees moderate rain with persistent drizzle through the day, accompanied by breezy conditions near 28 mph over Haslemere. Temperatures near 13°C create a mild feel, though a cooler minimum near 9°C arrives later. Clouds dominate, bringing a damp atmosphere that extends well into the night.
Tomorrow features partly cloudy skies and calmer winds with only a slight early mist. Temperatures about 11°C help maintain mild weather, while dryness prevails. No major rain is forecast, creating a welcome break from heavier showers and letting some brighter intervals emerge. Skies remain partially bright for the afternoon, offering glimpses of sunshine.
On Thursday, conditions should start under misty and overcast skies, with temperatures near 10°C setting a cool tone. Drizzle may form later, bringing light rain into the afternoon. Patchy rain could linger, although brief spells of cloud breaks might appear toward nightfall.
On Friday, patchy rain returns alongside generally overcast skies, keeping the weather forecast interesting. Temperatures near 11°C combine with occasional drizzle for a rather damp experience. Later in the day, clouds could thin in places, providing fleeting sunny moments before settling into calmer but still cloudy conditions.
This weekend commences on Saturday with patchy rain likely and moderate breezes. Temperatures about 10°C keep it cool, and a brief drizzle may develop during midday. Some brighter intervals could occur in between clouds, though overall conditions look mostly cloudy. Mist might form overnight, leaving dampness to linger. Gusts near 19 mph could strengthen, adding a breezy note on.
This article was automatically generated
