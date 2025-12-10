Today, Wednesday, December 10, will bring patchy rain with the possibility of clearer skies later. Temperatures near 11°C and early morning lows about 7°C shape the day. Clouds might linger, but occasional sunshine could break through. Light drizzle remains likely, so brief damp spells are on the cards.
Tomorrow should stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies, welcoming a mild start to the day. Temperatures about 10°C offer mild conditions, while overnight lows near 6°C keep things cool. Clouds might roll in during late afternoon, but significant rain is not forecast. Gentle breezes will help keep any lingering mist away from the region.
Friday looks wetter, with patchy rain returning. Expect temperatures about 10°C and lows near 6°C, so keep an eye out for intervals of drizzle. Morning hours may start cloudy, leading to occasional showers through midday. Some brighter spells could appear late afternoon, though pockets of rain might persist.
Saturday brings partly sunny conditions and temperatures near 10°C, with early lows about 5°C. Clear skies during midday could offer brief glimpses of sunshine. Showers seem unlikely, giving the area a calmer feel. A gentle overcast might roll in late, but overall the day remains mild and mostly dry.
Sunday appears more unsettled, with moderate rain likely. Temperatures near 11°C and minimal drops about 10°C mean it stays reasonably mild. Showers could persist through the morning, building into heavier bursts in the afternoon. Haslemere and surrounding areas should watch for gusty winds, but breaks in the clouds may occur.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.