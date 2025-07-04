Today, Friday, July 4, is expected to bring plenty of clear skies and bright sunshine. Haslemere should see dryness throughout the day, with temperatures near 24°C. The evening looks calm and comfortable under mostly clear conditions. No signs of rain are expected, making it perfect for outdoor enjoyment. A pleasant forecast indeed.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain likely, ushering a cooler feel with temperatures about 16°C. Occasional drizzle may linger, but bursts of dryness might appear later in the day. The evening stays grey, though rainfall levels are expected to ease. Cloudy skies remain the dominant feature, offering only limited brightness for late hours.
This weekend brings mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with temperatures near 19°C. Expect patchy rain on and off, though dryness could break through in the afternoon. Overcast conditions linger into the evening, keeping things a bit subdued. A chance of drizzle remains, so keep an eye on changing skies throughout.
The next day sees continuing patchy rain, though a drier afternoon could surface. Temperatures near 20°C keep things mild, with clouds dominating the morning hours. Some light showers might linger, but heavier bursts look less likely. Overcast skies persist after sunset, creating a calm finish for the evening. Very tranquil.
A return to sunshine appears, as bright skies dominate. Temperatures about 25°C bring a warm and pleasant spell, with no rain expected through the day. Gentle breezes add to the inviting forecast before dusk settles in. Clear skies continue into late evening, offering a lovely, summery feel.
This article was automatically generated
