Today, Monday, June 30, will be mostly sunny with blue skies dominating. Conditions stay bright, with temperatures near 30°C by midday and cooling to about 16°C overnight.
Tomorrow brings a partly cloudy outlook, though plenty of sunshine is expected. Temperatures linger about 31°C in the afternoon, with light winds and no sign of significant rain.
Wednesday sees patchy rain drifting through, offering brief light showers and cooler conditions. The midday forecast hints at values close to 24°C, gradually dropping after dusk.
Thursday returns to clear skies and sunny spells, making for comfortable weather. Values hover near 24°C at peak, with minimal wind and a pleasant evening on the cards.
Friday remains bright with barely a cloud in sight, promising mild breezes. Temperatures reach about 24°C, maintaining those warm vibes until nightfall.
This weekend looks stable, with plenty of sun expected across the region. Daytime highs hover near the low-to-mid 20s, maintaining calm conditions.
Haslemere experiences very little in the way of rain throughout most of the week. The overall forecast points to warm days and calm, dry nights. These conditions should hold steady, with minimal changes anticipated as the weekend approaches.
Sunny spells are expected to persist, with occasional clouds and minimal chance of showers. Temperatures remain about the mid-20s, creating pleasant daytime weather that seems unlikely to shift dramatically. Forecast data indicates consistent sunshine and gentle breezes ahead. Cloudy intervals may appear later in the week, but major downpours look unlikely for now. Rainfall chances stay fairly low overall.
This article was automatically generated
