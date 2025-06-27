Today, Friday, June 27, brings patchy drizzle in the morning, with lingering clouds over Haslemere. Skies are set to brighten later on, boosting temperatures near 25°C by mid-afternoon. Occasional bursts of rain may pop up, but conditions gradually turn calmer towards the evening, setting a mild tone for the night.
Tomorrow stays mostly overcast, though a brief shower could appear in the afternoon. Sunny spells might break through now and then, raising temperatures near 26°C. Rain chances remain low, so most areas can expect a dry day. Evening skies should clear slightly, offering comfortable conditions before nightfall and minimal humidity.
This weekend soars to temperatures about 30°C under strong sunshine all day long. Clouds appear minimal, allowing a bright day from morning to late afternoon. There is little sign of rain, making the forecast look consistently warm. Gentle breezes help keep the air feeling pleasant, and the evening remains inviting.
The next day brings a peak near 32°C, though patchy rain might appear closer to midday. Sunshine returns quickly, and skies stay largely clear for the rest of the afternoon. A gentle breeze helps moderate the heat, but the evening could remain quite warm overall, offering mostly mild nighttime conditions.
Afterward, plenty of sun mixes with patchy clouds, bringing highs near 28°C. No rain is expected, keeping weather conditions calm. Moderate breezes circulate pleasant air, while the afternoon stays bright. Late evening turns slightly cooler, but dry skies persist through the night, ensuring a quiet atmosphere with stable weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.