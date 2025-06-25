Today, Wednesday, June 25, looks partly cloudy with sunshine breaking through later. There’s no chance of rain, and temperatures hover near 25°C. Light breezes keep conditions pleasant during the day. Overnight, values drop about 13°C, bringing a comfortable evening. And in Haslemere, skies should stay bright throughout daylight hours.

Tomorrow may bring patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells, keeping the weather cool. Temperatures reach about 23°C. Showers could appear briefly, but sunny breaks might follow later. A moderate breeze adds freshness, while evening lows settle near 14°C. Conditions remain changeable, so expect variable skies through the afternoon hours.

Friday sees another partly cloudy forecast with intervals of sunshine keeping spirits upbeat. Temperatures hover near 24°C, offering warm conditions for most of the day. There’s no suggestion of rain, and only gentle winds are forecast by late afternoon. Nighttime levels slip to about 14°C, creating a calm close.

Saturday continues the trend of dry spells under partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon, conditions warm up to about 27°C, and breezes stay light. A brief shower can’t be ruled out, but any drizzle should pass quickly. By nightfall, temperatures drop near 14°C, leaving a pleasant atmosphere behind.

This weekend offers abundant sunshine as Sunday climbs to about 31°C, delivering a very warm forecast. Skies stay clear, and winds remain gentle, supporting excellent weather conditions all day. Overnight values hover near 15°C, ensuring mild comfort for late hours. No rain is likely, so expect continuous bright spells. Hot conditions remain quite appealing.

