Today (Sunday, June 22) looks bright across Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine from morning until late afternoon. Temperatures near 23°C should keep things warm, though a passing cloud or two might appear by early evening. Any brief shower threats seem minimal, so overall conditions look pleasing throughout the day.
Tomorrow could see early drizzle giving way to brighter skies later, with temperatures about 21°C. A gentle breeze may accompany occasional clouds, but the likelihood of sustained rain appears limited as the afternoon progresses, allowing a few sunny spells to make an appearance. Mist patches could linger briefly in sheltered spots.
Expect Tuesday to feature patchy rain at times and possible morning mist, although sunshine should break through by midday. Temperatures near 23°C are anticipated, making it feel pleasantly mild. Overcast conditions might return briefly in the late afternoon, but significant rainfall is not forecast to linger. Some light drizzle might appear near dusk.
A warmer spell is on the cards for Wednesday, with afternoon highs about 25°C. Light cloud cover could develop, and a shower is possible towards the evening. Much of the day, however, likely remains bright, with lengthy sunny periods across the region. A gentle breeze might pick up briefly after sunset.
Thursday may begin overcast and misty, leading to occasional light rain. Temperatures near 20°C will keep things moderately cool, though conditions might improve by late afternoon. A partly cloudy evening could pave the way for calmer skies, setting up fairly mild trends this weekend.
This article was automatically generated
