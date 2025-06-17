Today is Tuesday, June 17 in Haslemere with sunny skies. Temperatures near 24°C offer a pleasant daytime feel, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Clear conditions dominate, making it a bright start to the forecast outlook.
Tomorrow brings more sunshine as Wednesday stays mostly bright. Expect daytime values near 26°C and early lows about 11°C. Skies should remain mostly clear, paving the way for warm weather all day.
Thursday keeps spirits high with sunny spells. Afternoon peaks near 26°C promise a hot feel, while mornings linger about 13°C. Little chance of cloud cover means bright intervals continue without interruption.
Friday looks warm again with temperatures about 27°C, dipping to near 12°C by night. Sunny conditions dominate, though a few clouds might appear briefly. It’s set to be a fine day for weather in the region.
This weekend arrives with Saturday promising scorching sunshine. Daytime figures near 28°C bring a hotter touch, while nights rest about 13°C. Little sign of rain continues, ensuring bright skies from dawn to dusk. Conditions remain settled, creating a summery feel heading into the following days.
Looking to the rest of the week, local weather remains settled, with high pressure expected to sustain sunny days. Warmth holds steady, and rain stays out of sight. The ongoing spell of bright weather should nudge daytime highs near 27°C, offering a summer vibe that many will welcome. Evenings dip to about 14°C, maintaining fairly comfortable conditions under late sunsets through nightfall without a chilly breeze or haze.
This article was automatically generated
