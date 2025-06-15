Sunday, June 15 starts off with early mist in Haslemere, then partly cloudy skies and a spot of rain mid-morning. Temperatures near 21°C promise a comfortable feel by midday. Sunny spells should dominate later on, keeping things bright and mild through the late afternoon. Gentle breezes linger peacefully and calmly.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, with possible patchy rain around late morning. Temperatures near 22°C could perk up by midday, giving way to clear skies later. Slight cloud cover might drift past now and then, but no significant showers are on the cards. Things remain calm into the evening overall too.
Tuesday should bring even brighter conditions. Sunny spells look to dominate from dawn, with temperatures about 24°C giving a warmer edge by midday. Skies remain clear, so no rain is expected. A gentle breeze keeps the air fresh, while late sunshine provides a truly very pleasant close to the day.
Wednesday continues the sunny theme, with minimal cloud lingering in the afternoon. Temperatures climb to about 25°C, making it feel toasty by mid-afternoon. Early morning starts mild, and no rain is on the horizon, keeping the outlook bright. Expect another calm and restful, clear evening to round things off overall.
Thursday sees a hint of overcast patches at times, though sunshine remains dominant. Temperatures near 26°C push conditions into hotter territory. A few clouds may appear late, but the chance of showers stays slim. Warmth is expected to hold into this weekend, offering a cheerful stretch for all local residents.
This article was automatically generated
