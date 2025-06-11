Today, Wednesday, June 11, offers a sunny outlook despite a brief chance of morning rain. Skies should clear by noon, bringing brighter spells and temperatures about 22°C. Later, light breezes continue into the evening, with conditions dipping to near 11°C overnight. Haslemere residents can look forward to a pleasant day.
Tomorrow sees the slight possibility of scattered rain early on, followed by sunny intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures near 22°C offer mild conditions, though occasional showers may linger. Overnight lows hover about 12°C, bringing a slightly cooler feel under partly cloudy skies, and light breezes may persist gently into dawn.
Friday appears warmer with temperatures about 24°C, delivering a pleasant midday spell. Morning sunshine might transition into fleeting clouds, bringing a brief drizzle before clearing up. By late afternoon, skies remain mostly bright, and the evening sees a gentle drop to near 14°C under calmer conditions. Local forecast remains.
This weekend begins with mostly dry conditions, as sunshine dominates the early hours and temperatures climb near 20°C by midday. Light cloud may roll in, but any drizzle looks brief, and brighter spells should return. Evening temperatures about 11°C provide a cooler feel, with gentle winds fading away quietly overnight.
Sunday keeps things lively with potential morning showers, but sunnier patches should develop later. Afternoon weather brings temperatures about 21°C, offering a warm spell before some scattered rain returns in spots. Late evening cools near 9°C, creating a crisp end to the day, though skies remain partly clear. Forecast remains.
