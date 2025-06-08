Today, Sunday, June 8, begins with bright spells and mostly clear skies. Conditions look warm with temperatures near 17°C by midday. Some patchy rain lingers during late afternoon, but it should stay light. Clear weather returns into the evening, making for a pleasant end to the day in Haslemere.
Tomorrow sees more cloud cover, though skies might brighten at times. Rain remains possible, especially mid-day, with temperatures about 17°C. Short dry spells could appear, but overall a few showers are on the cards. Conditions ease toward the evening, leaving mostly settled weather for late night.
Tuesday appears brighter, with sunshine early on and temperatures near 20°C. Rain may pop up occasionally, but longer spells of clear skies bring a welcome lift. A gentle breeze keeps the air fresh throughout the day, and any wet weather should fade as dusk approaches.
Wednesday promises sunshine in abundance. Light clouds might drift about, but most of the day stays bright. Temperatures near 23°C make it the warmest spell so far, with no significant rain expected. Evening remains calm, ensuring a mild night that looks ideal for those who prefer clearer conditions.
Thursday sees cloudier conditions, with a good chance of rain through the day and temperatures close to 21°C. Occasional sunny breaks cannot be ruled out, but heavier showers are possible at times. Winds may pick up slightly, though nothing extreme. Overnight remains mild, rounding off the period on a gentle note. The rest stays fairly mixed, with sunshine and scattered drizzle likely.
