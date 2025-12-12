Today, Friday, December 12, in Haslemere brings patchy rain with cloud lingering throughout the morning. Temperatures near 12°C may drop to about 6°C by evening. Light showers dominate midday, with occasional breaks later on, shaping a damp but mild start to this weather forecast. Skies remain overcast through late evening.
Tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine, delivering bright morning weather. Temperatures hover near 8°C and settle to about 5°C overnight. No significant rain is indicated, keeping conditions dry and comfortable. Clear skies persist through the evening, creating a calm progression in this daily forecast. Breezes remain light, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.
Sunday sees partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of rain during midday. Temperatures reach near 10°C, dipping to about 6°C by late evening. Early mist could fade into mild afternoon weather. Breezier moments may move in, but skies turn mostly grey, marking an overall gentle shift in the forecast.
Monday maintains overcast skies and occasional patchy rain. Temperatures climb near 10°C, settling to about 7°C later on. Afternoon drizzle might emerge, though no intense downpours appear on the horizon. Conditions remain relatively calm, making for a slightly subdued weather scenario. Clouds linger, extending the grey outlook into the evening.
Tuesday continues the rain pattern, featuring light drizzle and fog at times. Temperatures hover near 10°C, falling to about 7°C after sunset. Morning mist merges with steady showers, creating some notably damp weather conditions. Intermittent rainfall persists into nightfall, ensuring a wet conclusion to the forecast for this local region.
This article was automatically generated
