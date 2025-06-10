Today, Tuesday, June 10, sees patchy rain moving through Haslemere and surrounding areas, with cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures hover near 20°C, so expect damp conditions from morning onward. Some lighter spells could surface later, though the risk of showers remains fairly high throughout.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, brings drier moments and bursts of sunshine, though there is still a chance of patchy rain around midday. Temperatures sit about 21°C, offering a mild feel. Cloud cover may be variable, allowing brighter intervals to break through and create a more pleasant atmosphere for most of the day.
Thursday looks set for scattered showers early on, followed by longer sunny spells. Temperatures peak near 22°C, ensuring a comfortable and bright stretch at times. Although rain could pop up in the afternoon, it should remain fairly light. Cloudy patches might linger, but plenty of sun is likely too.
Friday appears warm, with the thermometer climbing about 27°C. Much of the morning promises sunny skies, but moderate rain is expected later. Conditions can quickly change, so showers may turn heavier before evening. Despite the wet finish, the day overall should feel quite warm and remain relatively bright.
This weekend sees further patchy rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 20°C. Light drizzle could highlight the morning, followed by possible clearing in the afternoon. Additional clouds may drift across later, bringing the odd shower. Brief sunny moments could break through, rounding out the week with a generally unsettled tone. Breezes remain modest, adding little disruption to any changeable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.