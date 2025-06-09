Today, Monday, June 9, starts cloudy with possible patchy rain. Occasional sunny breaks may appear, keeping conditions changeable. Temperatures about 18°C should hold things mild, dipping near 8°C after sundown. A light breeze could rustle through the afternoon, offering a gentle respite from any lingering cloud.
Tomorrow might bring thicker cloud and rain by midday. Showers could linger, though a brief bright spell may surface late afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C ensure mild weather, slipping to about 11°C overnight. Haslemere could also see fleeting drizzle under passing clouds. Late clouds might hamper evening brightness.
Wednesday is looking sunnier overall, with just a slim chance of rain. Afternoon rays should push temperatures about 22°C, easing near 12°C late on. Light breezes maintain a pleasant feel without kicking up winds. Clearer skies into the evening may provide a tranquil finish to midweek conditions.
Thursday starts with scattered showers but should brighten by midday. Sunshine breaks through, bumping temperatures around 23°C and later falling to about 14°C. Lingering drizzle might pop up, yet the air feels comfortably mild. Gentle gusts keep the atmosphere fresh without any strong gusts expected.
Friday shows a surge in warmth, with temperatures near 29°C despite the possibility of spotty rain later. This weekend looks set to preserve that summer-like vibe, staying hot and mostly clear. Broken clouds may appear intermittently, but no significant storms are predicted. Overnight lows remain moderate, offering relief from the day’s heat. Sunlight lingers late, extending those summery hours. Humidity levels stick to moderate ranges.
This article was automatically generated
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.