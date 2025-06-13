Today (Friday, June 13) looks sunny at first, with bright skies eventually giving way to rain in the evening. Temperatures near 24°C. Light drizzle could appear before heavier downpours late on. Local weather remains warm, with potential for showers at dusk. Breezes stay gentle, ensuring very comfortable outdoor conditions earlier.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, especially late morning, though some bright spells could emerge. Temperatures near 20°C keep the air mild. Cloud cover lingers through midday, but heavier bursts look less likely. Conditions in Haslemere mirror this pattern. Winds pick up, but calmer intervals appear by late afternoon. Forecasts remain changeable.
Sunday stays unsettled, with occasional showers breaking up brighter spells. Temperatures near 21°C bring moderate warmth. Cloudy patches persist, but chances of lengthy downpours remain scattered. Afternoon sunshine could peek through, adding a pleasant feel. Gentle breezes keep conditions manageable at times. Some late-day dryness is likely, though not guaranteed.
Monday looks generally clearer, with just a small chance of light rain. Temperatures about 23°C feel pleasantly warm. Partly cloudy skies dominate the afternoon, allowing sunshine to break through. Any showers should be brief, preserving a calmer outlook. Winds remain gentle, offering mild conditions into the evening through most areas.
Tuesday continues the warming trend, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures about 24°C potentially climbing higher. Clear skies dominate, promising a bright morning and afternoon. Cloudy patches might appear, but no significant rain is expected. Calm breezes ensure comfortable weather from dawn to dusk. A truly summery outlook.
