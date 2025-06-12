Thursday, June 12 in Haslemere starts bright, with temperatures near 12°C early on. Sunshine takes hold until midday, when patchy rain arrives and a quick thunder spell might appear too. The afternoon edges up to about 22°C. By late evening, conditions clear again, leaving a pleasant end to the day.
Tomorrow brings thicker cloud and moderate rain later on, with temperatures approaching 24°C and a mild start near 13°C in the morning. Early mist soon lifts, revealing brief sunny spells before afternoon drizzle sets in. Heavier downpours could linger into the evening, keeping conditions soggy after sundown. Overnight gloom persists.
This weekend starts with patchy rain in the morning, though sunshine breaks through by midday. Temperatures near 20°C offer a comfortable feel. Some drizzle could pop up briefly, but skies appear set to brighten later on. Evening should turn calmer, leaving a clearer night. Breezes remain light, minimising any chill.
Sunday continues the weekend vibes with early brightness, but scattered rain could appear by midday. Temperatures about 21°C keep the day mild. Afternoon showers might persist, yet breaks of sun should still peek through. Toward late afternoon, conditions are likely to calm, leaving a cooler evening under partly clear skies.
Monday stays partly cloudy, with only minimal hints of rain. Temperatures near 22°C offer pleasantly warm spells during midday. Sunshine should dominate the afternoon, with gentle conditions continuing into the evening. Overnight remains clear, as winds stay light, preserving a night as the air cools to about 10°C by sunrise.
