Today, Saturday, June 14, starts with pockets of fog clearing to partly cloudy skies by midday. Mist may persist in sheltered spots, though sunshine should break through eventually. According to local weather conditions, historic Haslemere is set for dry spells and temperatures near 20°C, ensuring a mild and pleasant forecast.
Tomorrow looks promising despite patchy rain lurking in late morning. Some light showers may pass quickly, leaving bright intervals and local clouds. Temperatures about 21°C should keep conditions comfortable, and drizzle chances drop toward evening, offering a calmer end to this weekend and maintaining mild local weather throughout the day.
A generally dry pattern emerges on Monday, with just a slight opportunity for distant patchy rain. Morning sun may mix with passing clouds, creating pleasant local weather updates for daytime activities. Afternoon temperatures near 23°C maintain the mild feel before night-time skies turn mostly clear, ensuring comfortable conditions well into night.
A brighter scene unfolds Tuesday, bringing plenty of sunshine and minimal threat of rain. Gentle breezes accompany the afternoon, with temperatures about 24°C boosting that summery vibe. Late day conditions remain stable, ensuring an extended stretch of dry, sunny spells and comfortable local weather. Early morning fog is unlikely to appear.
Clear skies take centre stage Wednesday, with little sign of rainfall. The day promises abundant sunshine and seasonal warmth, as temperatures near 25°C peak by mid-afternoon. Evening sees only slight cooling, capping off a run of favourable days. Cloud cover stays minimal, ensuring a bright and pleasant mid-week.
