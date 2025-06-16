Today, Monday, June 16, brings predominantly sunny skies from dawn until dusk, with only a slight risk of brief patchy rain near midday. Daytime temperatures rise to about 22°C, while the evening cools to about 11°C under clear conditions.
Tomorrow stays bright and dry, offering blue skies and limited cloud cover. Afternoon warmth approaches about 24°C, dropping to around 12°C overnight, maintaining that pleasant feel.
Midweek promises more sunshine on Wednesday, with barely a hint of cloud on the horizon. Afternoon highs hover near 25°C, and after sunset conditions remain mild at about 14°C. No rainfall is anticipated, preserving a summery vibe throughout the day.
A gentle warmth continues on Thursday, reaching about 26°C under mostly clear skies. Light breezes offer a refreshing atmosphere, while nightfall slips to about 13°C. Sunshine prevails, creating a bright outlook for the region.
This weekend draws closer, but the sunny pattern continues on Friday, hitting about 27°C by midday. Clear skies extend into the evening, with temperatures settling near 19°C overnight. Haslemere expects a splendid spell, reinforcing the region’s appeal for those seeking radiant weather. Lingering warmth should persist into the following days, keeping conditions comfortable and bright.
Throughout the rest of the week, sunshine remains dominant, and winds stay light. Rainfall remains unlikely. Mornings feel mild and comfortable, quickly warming under unbroken sunshine. Overnight hours stay crisp, with temperatures resting about 14°C to 19°C. The combination of bright days and moderate nights creates a pleasant setting all week long. Dryness should persist overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.