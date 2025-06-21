Today in Haslemere is Saturday, June 21, bringing a warm forecast with sunny spells and a hint of patchy rainfall later. Temperatures about 29°C will feel quite high by mid-afternoon, though breezes could pick up near evening. A few brief rain showers might pop up, but sunshine should largely dominate.
Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy skies with less chance of rain. Temperatures near 23°C are likely through midday, with occasional sunshine breaking through. Afternoon winds may pick up a bit, offering a slightly cooler feel. Overall, no major downpours are expected, though a stray shower isn’t ruled out for Sunday.
Expect a mild start on Monday with patchy rain possible. Temperatures about 21°C in the afternoon could be accompanied by light breezes. Clouds might linger, but occasional sunny intervals should still appear. Some areas could see short-lived showers though the forecast remains unsettled throughout the day. Conditions may vary quickly.
Anticipate warmer conditions on Tuesday, approaching about 24°C. Early cloud cover could lift, revealing brighter spells by midday. A scattering of rain may develop in the afternoon, but some sunshine is also expected on occasion between potential showers. Winds shouldn’t be too strong, promising a comfortable atmosphere for most areas.
Midweek sees a cooler feel on Wednesday, with temperatures near 22°C. Showers are likely at times, mixed with brighter periods around midday. Rain could become patchier towards late afternoon, allowing some breaks in cloud cover. Evening weather might turn calmer, though patchy drizzle remains a possibility overnight in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
