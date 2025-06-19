Today, Thursday, June 19, brings plenty of sunshine and the promise of clear skies from dawn to dusk, with temperatures near 27°C. No rain is expected, and gentle winds keep the air feeling comfortable. Haslemere basks in particularly bright conditions, making for a warm day that stays mild into the evening.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy weather with highs near 27°C. Early morning cloud may thin by midday, offering a mix of sun and mellow breezes. Rain remains unlikely, so the day should feel mostly dry and pleasant, holding on to that summery vibe well into the later hours.
This weekend begins with Saturday, which may feature patchy rain in the afternoon and temperatures near 28°C. Sunny spells appear through the morning, although occasional light showers are possible later. Mostly warm conditions persist, and while some cloud cover may develop, significant downpours seem limited, ensuring a generally bright start to the weekend.
Sunday maintains the chance of patchy rain, with temperatures near 25°C. Limited showers may pop up here and there, yet periods of sunshine remain in the mix. Breezes could pick up slightly by midday, potentially bringing scattered cloud. Overnight, the air stays mild, creating a comfortable transition and avoiding any abrupt changes in temperature.
Monday returns with partly cloudy skies, offering temperatures near 21°C alongside minimal rain risk. Occasional sunshine should punctuate the day, though a cooler tone settles in compared to the previous warmth. Clouds are likely to pass in and out, leaving mostly calm and settled conditions.
This article was automatically generated
