Today, Tuesday, June 24 sees patchy rain dotted around with glimpses of sunshine later. Haslemere might also catch a brief shower. Temperatures near 22°C with a gentle morning about 10°C. Overcast skies could clear by late afternoon, offering brighter spells to end the day. Local weather forecasts suggest only minimal drizzle, so brief sunny spells should dominate by late afternoon.
Tomorrow stays mostly dry and partly cloudy, with more sunshine expected by midday. Temperatures about 25°C and a mild start near 13°C. Any morning mist should fade swiftly, allowing another pleasant day and a warm afternoon under brighter skies.
Thursday could bring patchy rain again, though intervals of sunshine may appear later. Temperatures near 23°C after an early low about 13°C. Some drizzle might creep in before midday, but forecasts point to drier spells by the afternoon, making for a changeable but fairly mild day.
Friday looks drier and bright, with sunny conditions taking hold from mid-morning. Temperatures about 24°C, with overnight values near 14°C. Light cloud might roll through occasionally, yet it shouldn’t spoil the sunshine for too long, giving another day of warm, pleasant weather.
This weekend remains warm, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures near 26°C, dipping to about 15°C overnight. Patchy rain is possible later, though any showers look brief and may not linger. Overall, the forecast indicates fairly stable conditions that should keep skies bright well into the evening. Sunny spells are likely to persist through dusk.
This article was automatically generated
