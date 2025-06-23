Today, Monday, June 23, enjoys patchy rain early on, followed by sunny spells and light breezes. Temperatures near 21°C keep things mild for most, though scattered showers remain possible through late morning. Haslemere might experience a brief drizzle, then drier weather sets in, perfect for those seeking clearer skies.
Tomorrow brings overcast skies at dawn, with the local weather forecast suggesting light rain later in the day. Temperatures about 23°C create a warm feel, offset slightly by occasional showers. Expect moderate breezes to keep the air moving, while brief rain spells linger into the early evening, promoting cloudy intervals.
Wednesday promises mostly sunny conditions and an uplifting forecast, with a peak about 25°C that suits outdoor activities. Early fog could appear in low-lying areas, but it typically clears swiftly, unveiling brighter weather. Occasional afternoon rain remains possible, yet dryness prevails for much of the day under gentle winds.
Thursday sees a mixed forecast, blending intervals of rain with periods of emerging sunshine. Temperatures near 23°C keep conditions comfortably mild, though morning drizzle could persist before clouds begin to break. Any lingering showers should taper off by midday, delivering a window of clearer skies and slightly warmer air later.
Friday continues the bright spell, offering temperatures about 24°C and partly cloudy skies for a delightful forecast. Gentle breezes accompany the sunshine as rain appears unlikely, letting welcome rays dominate most areas. This weekend may bring further warmth for those awaiting stable weather, as mild winds and dryness persist beyond the workweek.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.